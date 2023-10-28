Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Disease could ‘decimate’ fish in two B.C. parks warns Parks Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2023 1:53 pm
Yoho National Park signage is shown in this handout image. Parks Canada officials say they're closely watching lakes and rivers in Kootenay and Yoho national parks for a parasite that could "decimate" trout and salmon populations. View image in full screen
Yoho National Park signage is shown in this handout image. Parks Canada officials say they're closely watching lakes and rivers in Kootenay and Yoho national parks for a parasite that could "decimate" trout and salmon populations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Parks Canada officials said they’re closely watching lakes and rivers in Kootenay and Yoho national parks for a parasite that could “decimate” as much as 90 per cent of young trout and salmon.

The first suspected case of whirling disease in British Columbia was found in September in Emerald Lake, in Yoho National Park, prompting the closure of the lake and other nearby waterways.

Francois Masse, Parks Canada’s field unit superintendent for Lake Louise, Yoho and Kootenay national parks, said they later found “additional suspected cases” of the disease in the Kicking Horse River, Wapta Lake, Finn Creek and Monarch Creek.

Parks Canada has closed all waterbodies in Yoho and Kootenay national parks until the end of March next year.

Whirling disease doesn’t pose a risk to humans, but can be deadly for trout, salmon and whitefish, causing spinal deformities and making fish swim in erratic circles.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'First Canadian detection of fish disease found in Banff'
First Canadian detection of fish disease found in Banff

Masse said at a news conference on Friday that the high mortality rate among infected fish necessitated the waterway closures, where at-risk species include westslope cutthroat trout and Kokanee salmon.

“Aquatic invasive species, such as the parasite responsible for whirling disease, threaten freshwater ecosystems and native trout populations, harm infrastructure and reduce aquatic recreational opportunities,” Masse said.

“Once established, aquatic invasive species may never go away.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta fish farmer suing province over impacts of ‘failing to control’ whirling disease'
Alberta fish farmer suing province over impacts of ‘failing to control’ whirling disease
Trending Now

Parks Canada spokeswoman Megan Goudie said recreational activities in the waterbodies were likely to blame for the disease being spread to Yoho and Kootenay parks.

Story continues below advertisement

Goudie said the parasite not only lives in fish but can also can thrive in water and mud.

“So, if you’re transporting those things on a paddleboard or canoe, angling equipment or gear, that is a very high risk,” said Goudie.

She said the disease is incredibly difficult to eradicate once it has spread within a watershed.

Parks Canada said it will work with other jurisdictions experienced in dealing with whirling disease to determine the next steps.

Masse said it’s still too early to say what specific measures might be needed, but the public should respect all closures.

More on Science and Tech
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices