One dead, another injured following vehicle rollover on Manitoba highway

An investigation is ongoing into a single-vehicle rollover in Manitoba that left one person dead and another injured.

RCMP officers from the Stonewall / Headingley branch responded to a vehicle that rolled over on Highway 1, approximately one kilometre west of Highway 26, on Oct. 25 at 11:40 p.m.

Investigators believe that the vehicle, carrying two occupants, was travelling westbound when it lost control as it crossed the bridge over the Assiniboine River. They cite weather conditions as a factor in the incident.

The 33-year-old male driver, from Dauphin, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and later died on Oct. 26. According to police, he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

A 45-year-old female passenger was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was also from Dauphin.

