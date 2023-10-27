Menu

Canada

Thompson RCMP search for missing 14-year-old girl

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 4:45 pm
RCMP View image in full screen
Thompson RCMP are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was reported missing on Monday close to 11 p.m. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Thompson RCMP are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was reported missing on Monday close to 11 p.m.

Her name is Vera Lynn Flett and she is described as five-feet-six-inches tall, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Vera Lynn Flett
Vera Lynn Flett. RCMP
She was last seen earlier in the evening at her home on Wuskwatim Bay in Thompson.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP and her family are concerned for her well-being as she is a youth in need of protection.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to please call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.

