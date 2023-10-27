Haunted houses and ghost tours setting the scene for a spooky Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Halloween is right around the corner and Saskatoon has several spooky events planned to keep people in the spirit.

Hypnotist Corrie J., director at Saskatoon’s Theatre of Madness, said they have designed seven different theatres and themed them after different horror movies for groups to tour through.

“We have had up to 44 actors on one night. The volume is very loud, it’s very foggy and we use sound for disorientation.”

The tours, located at Saskatoon’s Centre Mall will have family time from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a slightly less scary experience, geared towards youngsters.

Corrie J.'s son helps lead the family time tour at Theatre of Madness.

From 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. the tour is recommended for ages 16 plus.

“People know their kids scare level better than we do so we do just use that as a guideline,” Corrie said.

11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. is “rated R” time according to the director.

Scenes to expect at the Theatre of Madness.

Scenes to expect at the Theatre of Madness.

There will be tours every day until Halloween Eve.

You can buy tickets online on the Theatre of Madness Haunted House website.

If ghost stories are more up your alley, Cat Woloschuk, heritage technician intern at the Diefenbaker Canada Centre said ghost tours will be lead around the University of Saskatchewan every night until Halloween Eve.

The tour is a 90-minute walk around the campus that includes scary stories about ghosts said to haunt the Royal University Hospital, university libraries, and the Peter McKinnon building.

A stop on the ghost tour.

“(A nurse) has been seen very quickly floating up and down the halls and stopping outside patients doors. We also have some stories in the law library and the Murray Library of spirits that have scared unsuspecting students and staff members,” Woloschuk said.

A stop on the ghost tour.

She said the stories have been passed by word of mouth and have become engrained in campus culture and legend.

She added there is something for everyone on the tours and you can pick your level of spookiness.

“It can get a little scary at some points but we do offer children’s tours where we tame down the stories a little bit and they are not as spooky.”

She said the children’s tours are only 30 to 40 minutes and are followed by a Halloween scavenger hunt in the gallery with treats and prizes for the kids.

Woloschuk recommended that anyone going on the tour dress warm and come in costume.