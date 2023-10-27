Bras Around the Building campaign in Peterborough raises $13.5K for breast cancer research

Send this page to someone via email

The 13th annual Bras Around the Building campaign in Peterborough, Ont., has raised more than $13,500 in support of cancer research.

Organizers say 6,842 bras were collected and now hang at Merrett Home Hardware Building Centre at 1440 Lansdowne St. W.

Merrett Home Hardware agreed to donate $1 for each donated gently-used bra. Along with donations from businesses and individuals, the 2023 campaign raised $13,584 over the past four weeks — topping the $12,600 raised last year.

“My staff are pretty excited to have the store decorated for Halloween,” store owner Drew Merrett told Global News on Friday. “I never thought we would be decorating the whole store for Halloween with over 6,000 bras.”

View image in full screen More than 6,800 gently-used bras were donated. The store matched with a $1 donation per bra donated. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

The funds will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society for breast cancer research. Merrett says he has family who has been impacted by the disease.

“It is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it’s a good time to work towards solving and preventing breast cancer,” Merrett said.

He said the bras will hang at the store until Oct. 31 as a symbol of support for women battling breast cancer, to honour survivors and to remember those who have lost their battle. The public is invited to take photos.

“It has been great for customers just knowing that we are giving back to the community,” Merrett said. “This is a community event — it’s not a Merrett Home Hardware event. It’s great having the whole city involved.”

Arlene Godby, supporter engagement specialist with the Canadian Cancer Society in Peterborough, praised organizers for raising awareness of breast cancer and highlighting the importance of early detection and self-screening.

She said one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

“So it’s really key that we continue to these types of events in order to support the research and awareness,” she said.

Since its inception, the annual campaign has raised more than $165,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society.