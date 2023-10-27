Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Bras Around the Building campaign in Peterborough raises $13.5K for breast cancer research

By gdavischex Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 12:25 pm
Click to play video: '13th annual Bras Around the Building campaign in Peterborough raises $13,000 for breast cancer research'
13th annual Bras Around the Building campaign in Peterborough raises $13,000 for breast cancer research
Organizers say 6,842 bras were collected for the 13th annual Bras Around the Building campaign and now hang at Merrett Home Hardware Building Centre on Lansdowne St. West in Peterborough. The business provided $1 for each donated bra and other donations helped to raise $13,584 to support the Canadian Cancer Society for breast cancer research.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The 13th annual Bras Around the Building campaign in Peterborough, Ont., has raised more than $13,500 in support of cancer research.

Organizers say 6,842 bras were collected and now hang at Merrett Home Hardware Building Centre at 1440 Lansdowne St. W.

Merrett Home Hardware agreed to donate $1 for each donated gently-used bra. Along with donations from businesses and individuals, the 2023 campaign raised $13,584 over the past four weeks — topping the $12,600 raised last year.

“My staff are pretty excited to have the store decorated for Halloween,” store owner Drew Merrett told Global News on Friday. “I never thought we would be decorating the whole store for Halloween with over 6,000 bras.”

More than 6,800 gently-used bras were donated. The store matched with a $1 donation per bra donated. View image in full screen
More than 6,800 gently-used bras were donated. The store matched with a $1 donation per bra donated. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

The funds will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society for breast cancer research. Merrett says he has family who has been impacted by the disease.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it’s a good time to work towards solving and preventing breast cancer,” Merrett said.

He said the bras will hang at the store until Oct. 31 as a symbol of support for women battling breast cancer, to honour survivors and to remember those who have lost their battle. The public is invited to take photos.

“It has been great for customers just knowing that we are giving back to the community,” Merrett said. “This is a community event — it’s not a Merrett Home Hardware event. It’s great having the whole city involved.”

Trending Now

Arlene Godby, supporter engagement specialist with the Canadian Cancer Society in Peterborough, praised organizers for raising awareness of breast cancer and highlighting the importance of early detection and self-screening.

She said one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

“So it’s really key that we continue to these types of events in order to support the research and awareness,” she said.

Since its inception, the annual campaign has raised more than $165,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Click to play video: 'Detecting cancer in dense breast tissue'
Detecting cancer in dense breast tissue
Advertisement
More on Health
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices