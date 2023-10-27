Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia legislature holds moment of silence for victims of Maine shootings

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2023 10:48 am
Canada’s border agency issues suspect lookout watch after Maine shooting
Police in New Brunswick are monitoring a manhunt for Robert Card – the suspect in a mass shooting in Lewiston, ME. Officials and leadership in the New Brunswick border town of St. Stephen say they are aware and are asking residents to be vigilant. Nathalie Sturgeon was in St. Stephen and has more.
The Nova Scotia legislature has held a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine.

Premier Tim Houston also read a resolution today expressing solidarity with the people of Maine over a “senseless and tragic mass shooting” that he says has left people mourning in two countries.

Houston made an indirect reference to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives in April 2020, saying the province knows too well what it’s like to go through an unimaginable tragedy.

He says Nova Scotians are praying for the families and communities of Lewiston and place tremendous value on their relationship with the United States.

Red flag laws could prevent events like Maine shooting, advocates say
Houston also recognized Lyra Carr, the U.S. consul general in Halifax, who was in the public gallery as a guest of the legislature.

At least 18 people were killed and 13 injured in two mass shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday.

“Whereas the shock and grief of this event can reopen deep and painful wounds for those who have experienced similar events, and unfortunately our province is not immune to these feelings, therefore be it resolved that all members of this legislature stand with the people of Maine as they go through these very dark days,” Houston said in the resolution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

