Insignia pressure cookers recalled in Canada due to potential burn hazard

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Insignia pressure cookers are being recalled in Canada due to the potential to cause burns to their users.

Health Canada said in a statement Thursday it was notified of the recall for two pressure cooker models from the company — the six QT Digital Pressure Cooker and the eight QT Multi Function Pressure Cooker.

Their model numbers are NS- MC60SS9-C and NS- MC80SS9-C, which are printed on the permanent on-product label on the side of the cooker.

The two pressure cooker models have incorrect volume markers, which can lead to overfilling the pot and “hot foods and liquids to be ejected if the pressure cooker is vented using the quick release method or opened while the contents are pressurized, posing a potential burn hazard to consumers,” Health Canada said.

The company reported that about 10,000 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and just over 822,00 units were sold in the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

The affected products were sold between October 2017 and June 2023.

As of Sept. 22, there have been no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada, but 31 reports of incidents and 17 reports of burn injuries in the U.S.

Health Canada says those with one of the pressure cooker models should stop using it immediately and contact Best Buy Canada for a free replacement of the inner pot and floating locking valve that signals pressure.

“Consumers should always check that the inner pot is not filled beyond two thirds capacity when pressure cooking, that the lid is fully locked before pressure cooking is started, and that the floating locking valve has dropped before attempting to open the lid when pressure cooking,” the agency said.