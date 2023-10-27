Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Gas leak in the town of Crossfield, Alta.

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 7:50 am
Crossfield, Alta. View image in full screen
Crossfield, Alta. Josh Ritchie/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Town of Crossfield warned residents in a Facebook post of a gas leak at the intersection of Limit Avenue and Murdoch Street at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

ATCO gas has located the leak and has begun repairs, said the town said in an update around 9:45 p.m.

Limit Avenue is closed at the intersection of Athabasca Street and Murdoch/Harrison Street while repairs are done.

Trending Now

ATCO said anyone experiencing a disruption to their gas service can call the commpany’s gas emergency line at 1-800-511-3447.

More on Science and Tech
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices