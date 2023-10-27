Gas leak in the town of Crossfield, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Crossfield warned residents in a Facebook post of a gas leak at the intersection of Limit Avenue and Murdoch Street at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

ATCO gas has located the leak and has begun repairs, said the town said in an update around 9:45 p.m.

Limit Avenue is closed at the intersection of Athabasca Street and Murdoch/Harrison Street while repairs are done.

ATCO said anyone experiencing a disruption to their gas service can call the commpany’s gas emergency line at 1-800-511-3447.