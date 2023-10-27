Iconic red flowers bloom once again for the annual poppy campaign

Send this page to someone via email

The iconic red flower will bloom on lapels once again as the annual poppy campaign kicks off across Canada for 2023.

The Westmount’s Royal Canadian Branch 14 was out at Alexis Nihon plaza, where veterans pinned the iconic red flowers on patrons Friday.

“It’s great to watch a new Canadian stand a little straighter, get a little more proud, and feel that sense of belonging,” said Collin Robinson, a retired lieutenant colonel.

“They too can wear the poppy and they too can recognize the sacrifices made by women and men in Canada so they have a place to live.”

The last Friday of October marks the first day when Canadians are invited to show their pledge to remember by sporting the Flanders Fields flower.

Holding an informal ceremony, Westmount City Coun. Matthew Aronson was the first honorary recipient of the poppy, kicking off the 16-day campaign.

“It’s really important to me that we see the poppies on people’s lapels every year,” Aronson said. “It is a visual reminder that this is a communal project. It’s our responsibility to remember those sacrifices, treasure the freedoms and make sure to preserve them for future generations.”

Started in 1921 in England, the centennial tradition honours those who have fought and served and paid the ultimate price.

The Royal Canadian Legion estimates that 20 million poppies will be distributed by its branches throughout Canada this year.

The money raised goes toward supporting Canadian veterans, families and events.

Westmount Branch 14 has been working closely alongside the Old Brewery Mission shelter helping homeless veterans get back on their feet.

Robinson said donations will go towards similar projects to help fellow comrades and their families.

“The Old Brewery Mission has probably housed close to 50 homeless veterans in the last four years,” Robinson said. “That kind of project really needs the support. That’s where, if people can dig a little deeper, we would appreciate it.”

While a symbol of pride and remembrance, the poppy also represents more, especially when international conflicts rage on in Ukraine and the Middle East, according to the Legion.

“I think the poppy is a symbol of remembrance and still equates to a symbol for peace,” Robinson said.