Caldeon OPP arrest two men allegedly connected with attempted murder

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested two individuals in connection with an attempted murder investigation.

On Oct. 23, shortly before 7:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Tundra Road in the Town of Caledon. During interaction with the vehicle occupants, one officer was injured and the suspects fled the scene.

On Oct. 26, with the assistance of the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), the OPP Physical Surveillance Unit, the Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Central Region K-9, two individuals were arrested.

Tajinder Pal Singh, 26, of no fixed address, is facing charges including: attempted murder, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle

Akashdeep Marhar, 23, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime.

The two accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Court in Orangeville for a bail hearing.

The investigation is continuing.