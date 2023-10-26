Menu

Canada

Sask. lieutenant-governor receives 1st poppy of the season

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 6:19 pm
Saskatchewan Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty presented the third poppy to retired brigadier-general Cliff Walker, which came as a surprise to Walker. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty presented the third poppy to retired brigadier-general Cliff Walker, which came as a surprise to Walker. Global Regina still
Saskatchewan Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty and his wife Donna received the first poppies of the season during a presentation at Government House in Regina.

On Thursday, Darrell Webster, the provincial chair of the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command, presented the poppies to the Mirasty and his wife.

“We wear these poppies in remembrance … in recognition of all men and women who have served in our military,” Mirasty said. “We owe our veterans our deep gratitude for the sacrifices they have made to serve our nation.”

The lieutenant-governor presented retired brigadier-general Cliff Walker with the third poppy on behalf of the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command, which he did not expect.

“It was a real surprise, it really was,” Walker said. “I had no idea that I was going to get the third (poppy). It was a really great gesture on their part.”

Every year, when Walker wears his poppy, the first memory that comes to mind is remembering his father, who served in the Second World War.

“He was a strong physically fit individual when World War II was declared and he volunteered for active service,” he said.

Poppies will be available to the public beginning on Friday at various legion branches and public venues in Saskatchewan.

 

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

