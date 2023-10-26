Arrest made in connection with sexual assault with a weapon: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Police Service has made an arrest following the investigation of a sexual assault with a weapon.

The investigation stems from police responding to a call on June 6, in the Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue area.

Police say a man and woman began to argue inside a residence and when the woman attempted to leave, the man refused to let her. Further, they allege that while in possession of a weapon, he repeatedly assaulted and sexually assaulted the victim.

She was able to escape while the man was asleep.

On June 8, police executed a search warrant and officers recovered items of evidentiary value related to the investigation.

On Oct. 26, Jason Devine, 35, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with: assault/choking, uttering death threats, sexual assault and forcible confinement.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.

Anyone with information about these events is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip at www.222tips.com.