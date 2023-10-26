Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary artists showcase work at U.N. climate change conference in Dubai

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 5:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary artists showcase work at U.N. climate change conference in Dubai'
Calgary artists showcase work at U.N. climate change conference in Dubai
WATCH: Some talented Calgary artists are looking forward to sharing their work with a large international audience. As Gil Tucker shows us, it’s a chance to get their voices heard on a crisis that’s having a big impact all over the world.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some talented Calgary artists are looking forward to sharing their work with a large international audience.

It’s a chance to get their voices heard on a crisis that’s having a big impact all over the world.

Artists who create their work at the National accessArts Centre (NaAC) in southeast Calgary have been invited to be part of COP28, the U.N. Climate Change Conference, in Dubai.

“A lot of our artists have developmental disabilities, intellectual or learning disabilities,” NaAC’s Karly Mortimer said. “We also have folks with acquired disabilities, which could be from traumatic brain injuries, strokes, things like that.”

Pieces by NaAC artists will be on display at COP28, running from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12, and a documentary on the centre will screen at the event.

Click to play video: 'Majority of Canadians believe feds must take action on climate change: poll'
Majority of Canadians believe feds must take action on climate change: poll
Trending Now

“This is a major platform, a huge international event,” Mortimer said. “To have the Centre represented there is big for disability arts.”

Story continues below advertisement

NaAC artist David Oppong will be traveling to the Dubai conference and will have his work on display there.

“The reason why it’s important is that people can learn from it,” Oppong said.

The documentary on NaAC focuses on the organization’s growing concern for the environment.

“People with disabilities are much more vulnerable than other communities to climate change: it’s more difficult to evacuate them during forest fires, they’re more vulnerable to extreme heat,” Mortimer said. “This is an urgent issue and it’s affecting this community moreso that others, and we see that coming out in their artwork.”

More on Calgary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices