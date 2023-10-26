Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Summerland holds 1st of 2 advance polls on new fitness centre referendum

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 3:18 pm
Summerland holds 1st of 2 advance polls on new fitness centre referendum - image View image in full screen
District of Summerland
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An advance voting poll on whether Summerland, B.C., should borrow $50 million for a new recreation centre was well attended.

Held Wednesday, 1,393 residents turned up to cast their votes at the advance poll.

The town has an approximate population of 11,000, which includes around 1,500 people who are too young to vote.

Click to play video: 'Summerland hosts Aquatic Centre open house'
Summerland hosts Aquatic Centre open house

Provincial rules state that municipalities seeking to borrow money must first consult the public. In this case, Summerland is choosing to hold a referendum next month, along with two advance voting days.

Story continues below advertisement

The next advance voting poll is Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Summerland Arena.

General voting day is Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Summerland Arena.

Trending Now

According to the district, the current aquatic and fitness centre has reached the end of its life. The $50 million would go toward a new aquatic centre, a fitness centre, two multi-purpose rooms and change rooms.

More information about the referendum is available on the District of Summerland’s website.

Click to play video: 'Summerland Legion in need of costly roof repair'
Summerland Legion in need of costly roof repair
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices