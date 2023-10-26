Summerland holds 1st of 2 advance polls on new fitness centre referendum

Send this page to someone via email

An advance voting poll on whether Summerland, B.C., should borrow $50 million for a new recreation centre was well attended.

Held Wednesday, 1,393 residents turned up to cast their votes at the advance poll.

The town has an approximate population of 11,000, which includes around 1,500 people who are too young to vote.

Provincial rules state that municipalities seeking to borrow money must first consult the public. In this case, Summerland is choosing to hold a referendum next month, along with two advance voting days.

The next advance voting poll is Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Summerland Arena.

General voting day is Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Summerland Arena.

According to the district, the current aquatic and fitness centre has reached the end of its life. The $50 million would go toward a new aquatic centre, a fitness centre, two multi-purpose rooms and change rooms.

More information about the referendum is available on the District of Summerland’s website.