Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Oct. 26

Children’s reading development, Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, and Wolfman in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Oct. 26, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Improving children’s reading development: Family Matters

Reading with children at home can help support their reading development.

Mayfair School vice-principal Sonika Bonli says the biggest impact is the way parents and guardians read to their children.

Bonli looks at the ways families can support their children with their reading skills in Family Matters.

4:03 Improving children’s reading development: Family Matters

Shelter spaces, budget and snow removal: Mayor Charlie Clark

The search continues for facilities after the province asked the city to help locate compatible community shelter spaces.

Council also resumes budget talks in November with police requesting an increase in staffing.

And Saskatoon had its first snow of the season. Where is the city when it comes to snow removal readiness and the snow budget numbers?

Mayor Charlie Clark discusses these issues in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

4:09 Shelter spaces, budget and snow removal: Mayor Charlie Clark

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Wolfman

Wolfman is a 10-week-old puppy in search of a new home.

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SCPA discusses the best type of home for the Akita/husky mix.

Omidian also has Halloween pet safety tips for Halloween.

4:46 Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Wolfman

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Oct. 26

Chantal Wagner has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Oct. 26.

