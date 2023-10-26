Menu

Weather

Snow piling up on some Manitoba roads Thursday morning

By Marissa Turton Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 8:29 am
Snow accumulated on Highway 2 & 83 on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Snow accumulated on Highway 2 & 83 on Thursday morning. 511 Manitoba
While the snow may be sticking to the roof of your car on Thursday morning, major roadways in Winnipeg remain relatively clear.

Environment Canada is reporting four centimetres of snow, but most of it is melting on the roads, which could cause slippery streets around the city. The City of Winnipeg said crews are monitoring road conditions and applying salt as required.

However, in Westman, the snow is building on the highways. According to Environment Canada, the Morden-Winkler area got 10-14 cm of snow, Brandon got about 12 cm, and Melita had 9-12 cm. There are no highway closures to report on due to the weather Thursday morning.

Highways 10 and 16 near Minnedosa around 4 a.m. Thursday. View image in full screen
Highways 10 and 16 near Minnedosa around 4 a.m. Thursday.
In Winnipeg, there is more snow on the way, according to Environment Canada. Thursday’s weather forecast says the snow will end in the morning, then it says there is a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late in the afternoon. The weather service is calling for a high of +3 C, and a wind chill of -8 C for Thursday morning.

Snow is expected to begin falling in the early evening, and the city could get about 5 cm of snow and a low of -1 C.

First snowfall of season looms
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

