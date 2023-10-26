Snow piling up on some Manitoba roads Thursday morning

While the snow may be sticking to the roof of your car on Thursday morning, major roadways in Winnipeg remain relatively clear.

Environment Canada is reporting four centimetres of snow, but most of it is melting on the roads, which could cause slippery streets around the city. The City of Winnipeg said crews are monitoring road conditions and applying salt as required.

Crews are monitoring road conditions and applying salt as required to improve traction on bridges, underpasses, and main routes. Motorists are reminded to drive to conditions and stay back from heavy equipment working. https://t.co/m4eY6ngpZQ. pic.twitter.com/AcWxZtqezx — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) October 26, 2023

However, in Westman, the snow is building on the highways. According to Environment Canada, the Morden-Winkler area got 10-14 cm of snow, Brandon got about 12 cm, and Melita had 9-12 cm. There are no highway closures to report on due to the weather Thursday morning.

View image in full screen Highways 10 and 16 near Minnedosa around 4 a.m. Thursday.

In Winnipeg, there is more snow on the way, according to Environment Canada. Thursday’s weather forecast says the snow will end in the morning, then it says there is a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late in the afternoon. The weather service is calling for a high of +3 C, and a wind chill of -8 C for Thursday morning.

Snow is expected to begin falling in the early evening, and the city could get about 5 cm of snow and a low of -1 C.