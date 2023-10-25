Menu

Crime

Two arrested in Kelowna homicide investigation: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 8:50 pm
File photo of the vigil held in Kelowna for a teen who was killed in pedestrian collision. View image in full screen
File photo of the vigil held in Kelowna for a teen who was killed in pedestrian collision. Global News
Two people have been arrested, say Kelowna RCMP, in relation to a weekend homicide.

A local teenager, Tristan Seeger, 15, died on Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the crash was connected to a bear-spraying incident on Saturday involving “a group of teens which resulted in a number of people being bear sprayed.”

On Wednesday, Kelowna RCMP announced that two people were arrested, but that they had been released from custody while the investigation continues. Their identities were not disclosed.

“Investigators with our serious crime unit and forensic identification section are still collecting and processing vital pieces of evidence,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“This is a sensitive homicide investigation. These investigations are lengthy and it is imperative they are done thoroughly.”

Police say they won’t be sharing any details, though that they will release information when it becomes both available and appropriate.

They also thanked the victim’s family for their support and numerous witnesses.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident, including video evidence, is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.net

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

