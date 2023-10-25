Housing crisis bears down on some of Calgary’s most vulnerable

Send this page to someone via email

The top floor of the Veterans Food Bank has become somewhat of a temporary home for Chris Levitt’s displaced family.

He is one of seven veterans now living in a hotel, thanks to the Veterans Association, which is also putting up his cats while it works to find Levitt, his girlfriend, and the other veterans more permanent housing.

“The thought of having to surrender our cats. I couldn’t,” said Levitt’s girlfriend Michelle Moreau.

“We slept in our car for the first three days, four days with our cats,” Levitt said.

It’s just one example of the challenges many Calgarians are facing after seeing dramatic increases to their rent.

“I don’t feel at home anymore. All that’s been taken from me,” said Calgary senior Sheila Leier.

She is one of dozens of seniors at Westview Residence operated by non-profit Silvera for Seniors, who received notice at the end of September. Their rent will rise from $1,000/month to $1,360/month, plus a new $195 mandatory fee for amenities like meal services.

“Which, we’re in an independent building and don’t need,” said another resident Larry Dimen.

The move leaves many seniors on fixed incomes with just over a month to sign the new lease. Subsidized increases will begin in January, taking full effect after six months.

Silvera for Seniors also operates hundreds of affordable housing units in Calgary. It said borrowing and utility costs have risen sharply and that its competitive market housing helps to cover costs between its various operations.

“While we take no joys in having to increase rents, the financial realities are that we have to do so, particularly in our competitive market rents, in a way that is reflected by the market.”

As the weight of the housing crisis bears down on tenants, the NDP suggested Wednesday that the province could do more.

“They’re actually building fewer units of affordable housing this year than they did last year,” said Samir Kayande, MLA for Calgary-Elbow.

Alberta’s government is committed to making life more affordable for everyone — especially seniors,” said minister of seniors, community and social services, Jason Nixon.

“Since 2019, we have built 4,600 affordable housing units. We have also invested $110 million annually for capital maintenance and renewal funding and recently announced an additional $16 million to bring outdated affordable housing units back into use across the province.

“Together with our partners, we are investing $9 billion over the next 10 years in affordable housing.”