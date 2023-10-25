Menu

Environment

Saskatoon green cart material to be processed in-house, temporarily lowering costs

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 6:55 pm
A green cart for organic waste in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
A green cart for organic waste in Saskatoon. Global News/ Easton Hamm
Saskatoon’s green cart contractor has defaulted on its contract, however, it will have a positive financial effect on the program, according to a city email release.

City director of water and waste operations Brendan Lemke said the news that Green Prairie Environmental would be pulling out of its contract was disappointing.

“We are disappointed that the successful vendor was unable to provide organics processing services under the contract but are fortunate to have measures in place allowing us to pursue other options to avoid disruption of the program,” Lemke said.

Green Prairie Environmental was awarded the contract in 2020 but did not fulfil the requirements of choosing a permanent location for an organics processing facility.

It defaulted the contract as a result.

“In the short-term, we will continue working with Loraas while we look to complete a portion of the processing at our own facilities,” Lemke said.

He noted processing the materials in-house will lessen utility costs.

“By sending materials to both the Saskatoon Regional Waste Management Centre and the West Compost Depot, we will help to reduce financial pressures on the utility rates in the short term.”

The city said long-term options will be presented to administration in early 2024.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

