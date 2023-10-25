B.C. mother-daughter jewelry designing team featured in Rolls-Royce book

Send this page to someone via email

Fresh off a successful strut down a Paris Fashion Week runway, two Kelowna women had another luxurious red carpet rolled out for them.

Donna and Danielle Scheven were invited to showcase their jewelry line, Carolily, in the Rolls-Royce car club coffee table book. The launch event happened just after their successful show at the world’s premier fashion event.

“St. James’s Publishing House reached out after seeing our namesake Carolily Necklace featured in British Vogue,” Danielle, Donna’s daughter and the marketing arm of the company, said upon her return to Kelowna.

“During the book release party, we showcased our Paris Fashion Week Collection and sold the first of the eight sets while mingling with other luxury brands from around the world, and RREC (International Club for Rolls-Royce and Bentley Enthusiasts) members.”

More than 1,000 guests gathered in Grosvenor House hotel in central London on Oct. 6 to attend the official launch of Strive for Perfection and the London Press Club Ball, which followed.

The beautifully designed, 472-page hardback book has been produced by publisher St James’s House in partnership with the RREC and written by an editorial team of renowned motoring journalists and industry experts, according to the publishing house.

Strive for Perfection celebrates the 20th anniversary of Rolls-Royce Motor Car’s production plant at Goodwood in West Sussex. Carolily and the other brands featured were chosen to align with the theme of sustainable luxury.

The Kelowna women have their work featured on pages 248 and 249.