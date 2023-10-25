Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP called to search for armed person near nuclear laboratories facility

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 5:12 pm
Lac du Bonnet RCMP detachment.
Manitoba RCMP are investigating after receiving a report of an armed person near a Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) facility.

Officers with the RCMP branch in Lac du Bonnet received a report on Oct. 25, at 10:15 a.m., of a man who was carrying a firearm. The report noted that the man was on the shoulder of Highway 211, near the CNL facility in Pinawa, Man.

Security staff also reported a black SUV in the area.

Officers from multiple detachments and the emergency response team searched the area but could not find the male or the vehicle.

Officials said the incident is unrelated to CNL operations at the facility.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lac du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-8685.

