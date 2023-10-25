Okanagan golfer to be inducted into B.C.’s Sports Hall of Fame

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan golfer will soon be inducted in British Columbia’s Sports Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday, the hall announced its Class of 2024, and Richard Zokol was one of five athletes who will be enshrined next May.

Zokol, who was born in Kitimat but lives in Kelowna, was a longtime professional golfer, with his career spanning 22 years (1982-2003).

He was a regular on the PGA Tour, appearing in 412 events, and won one tournament, the 1992 Greater Milwaukee Open. His best finish in a major was the 1993 PGA Championship, where he tied for 14th place.

According to his PGA Tour bio, he amassed more than US$1.8 million in winnings and made the cut 198 times, including 20 top-10 finishes.

After guiding Brigham Young University to the 1981 NCAA championship and also winning the Canadian men’s amateur championship that year, Zokol turned professional. His first pro victory was the 1982 British Columbia Open.

During his career, Zokol also played in 26 Canadian Opens.

Zokol also represented Canada at golf’s World Cup (1992-93) and Dunhill Cup (1985-87, 1992-’93).

The sports hall of fame says Zokol also played key roles in the development of several golf courses in B.C., including Sagebrush near Merrit and Predator Ridge in Vernon.

The four other athletes being inducted next May are Amanda Asay (baseball), Ryan Cochrane (swimming), Justin Morneau (baseball) and Cassie Sharpe (freestyle skiing).