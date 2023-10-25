Menu

Tech

Health-care technology like a robotic ultrasound arm highlighted at SIIT open house

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 4:44 pm
WATCH: New technology combining robots and artificial intelligence could be on the way to remote parts of Saskatchewan and the country. Gates Guarin has more on the work being done that could shape the future of healthcare delivery.
Innovation within the health-care system was highlighted at an open house at the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies (SIIT) on Wednesday, with some robotic equipment on display.

Virtual Health Hub partnered with SIIT, with one of the pieces of technology highlighted being the Seven Degrees of Freedom Ultrasound Robotic Arm.

Dr. Ivar Mendez spoke on the arm, saying it could improve rural and remote health care.

“In partnership with SIIT we are testing a novel robotic technology for diagnostic ultrasonography,” Mendez said.

“This state-of-the-art robotic arm could bring diagnostic services such as ultrasound to communities that do not have access to these services. Robotic platforms combined with artificial intelligence will have an important role in health care delivery in the future.”

The arm allows an ultrasound to be performed remotely, saving patients from having to travel long distances for those services.

SIIT President Riel Bellegarde said initiatives like this could improve health care in Indigenous communities, noting many are in rural, remote and northern locations.

“SIIT is committed to being leaders of change in the implementation of the TRC Calls to Actions
related to health care and UNDRIP to ensure parity in health care outcomes for Indigenous Canadians.”

He said their job at SIIT is to train the workforce of the future and emphasized the importance of giving people exposure to technology like the ultrasound robotic arm.

