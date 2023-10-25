Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Many Saskatchewan nurses, supporters rally in Regina park amid staffing crisis

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 5:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Many Saskatchewan nurses, supporters rally in Regina park amid staffing crisis'
Many Saskatchewan nurses, supporters rally in Regina park amid staffing crisis
Many Saskatchewan nurses and supporters gathered to rally at Regina's Wascana Park to voice concerns about the health care system.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Many Saskatchewan nurses and supporters gathered to rally at Regina’s Wascana Park to voice concerns about the health care system.

Such concerns include staffing shortages that lead to indicators of increased patient safety and risks.

In a release, the president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) said that registered nurses need to see urgency and a clear political will to solve this crisis.

“We cannot wait to act when so many patients are needlessly suffering,” said Tracy Zambory. “There’s an irrefutable link between registered nurse burnout and poorer patient outcomes, and right now, we risk worsening shortages as faith in workplace support and commitment to fix the problem dwindles.”

Results from an October 2023 survey shows the health care system riddled with patient safety concerns.

“Long waits, missed treatments, cancelled procedures, avoidable hospital admissions; these and many other indicators of increased patient safety and risk are occurring across the system every day because of registered nursing shortages,” said Zambory.

Story continues below advertisement

The survey shows that 81 per cent of registered nurses report knowing of a time when patients were at risk due to short staffing, Of those who are aware of risk due to short staffing, over 51 per cent report the risk is frequent.

“Over nine in ten note there have been times when short staffing has led to longer wait times and delayed or missed assessment or treatment,” the release read.

More on Health

“Similar proportions indicate experiencing times when short staffing has led to poor patient experience, service reductions or disruptions, reduced standards of care, and delayed or cancelled procedures. While almost three quarters say that short staffing has led to unplanned or unnecessary admissions and avoidable deterioration in patients.”

SUN filed for a Freedom of Information request shows that in the 2.5 years prior to June 30, 2023, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has spent $78.5 million on contract nursing services, with expenditures exceeding $45 million in 2022 alone.

Trending Now

“The misplaced focus on private agencies is costly to taxpayers, averaging $120 per hour, and it is not sustainable,” Zambory said. “We should be talking directly with registered nurses on the ground to build homegrown solutions; something I’ve repeatedly spoken to the SHA, the Ministry of Health, and Premier Moe about.”

SUN continues to advocate for a nursing task force that includes unions, regulatory bodies, educational institutions, government, and employers to jointly develop a Saskatchewan-made plan to address the crisis.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Regina residents upset after learning long-term care home plans to end services'
Regina residents upset after learning long-term care home plans to end services
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices