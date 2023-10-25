Menu

Canada

North Battleford schools in hold and secure after threat

By Jeffrey Meskens Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 1:46 pm
schools of North Battleford's Living Sky School Division went into hold and secure Wednesday morning View image in full screen
Schools of North Battleford's Living Sky School Division went into hold and secure Wednesday morning. Global News
All schools of North Battleford’s Living Sky School Division and Cut Knife Community School went into a hold and secure Wednesday morning. Entrances to the schools were locked and children were not allowed to go outside.

The division says the hold and secure is pre-emptive while RCMP are investigating an online threat made towards the division.

Kelsie Valliere, a communications specialist with the Living Sky School Division, says the hold and secure was enacted as part of standard procedure after RCMP notified the division of a threat. Valliere says no specific school was targeted.

“Hold and secure means the school day continues as normal, but the front doors will be locked. Parents can still come pick up their children. We just ask that they call ahead to make sure everything happens in a secure and organized fashion.”

The hold and secure stayed in effect for the entire day. Valliere says the end of the day pick up proceeded as normal and all schools will return to regular operation on Thursday.

RCMP confirmed to Global News that an online threat was made causing the schools to enact hold and secure protocols.

“Officers are currently investigating and no other information can be provided at this time. If an imminent risk to public safety identified, we will notify the public.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

