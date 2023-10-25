Menu

Health

Kelowna nurse reprimanded for patient care issues

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 5:41 pm
FILE-medical equipment in doctor’s examination room. View image in full screen
FILE-medical equipment in doctor’s examination room. Getty Images
A Kelowna, B.C., nurse has been reprimanded for “patient care issues” and failing to follow the terms set out in an earlier penalty, according to a decision posted this week.

On Oct. 13, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives entered into a Consent Agreement with Nicole Mahon of Kelowna to address issues happened between October 2021 and March 2022.

The organization didn’t offer much in the way of an explanation of what the issues were, however, said Mahon has to, among other things, go for further training and cannot be a sole RPN on duty, supervising students or being in charge.

More information was available in her previous reprimand.

At that time, the college said  from May 2019 to January 2020 Mahon exhibited “aggressive and disrespectful behavior towards clients, disrespectful communication and regular use of profanity when speaking with clients and colleagues, failing to work collaboratively with colleagues, and failing to respond to a colleague’s request for assistance with two clients who were potentially overdosing.”

At that time she was banned from working alone, was told not to work at a mobile safe consumption site and was also given coursework.

