Kelowna nurse reprimanded for patient care issues

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., nurse has been reprimanded for “patient care issues” and failing to follow the terms set out in an earlier penalty, according to a decision posted this week.

On Oct. 13, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives entered into a Consent Agreement with Nicole Mahon of Kelowna to address issues happened between October 2021 and March 2022.

The organization didn’t offer much in the way of an explanation of what the issues were, however, said Mahon has to, among other things, go for further training and cannot be a sole RPN on duty, supervising students or being in charge.

2:04 Part of Vancouver mayor’s plan for more police and nurses stalls

More information was available in her previous reprimand.

Story continues below advertisement

At that time, the college said from May 2019 to January 2020 Mahon exhibited “aggressive and disrespectful behavior towards clients, disrespectful communication and regular use of profanity when speaking with clients and colleagues, failing to work collaboratively with colleagues, and failing to respond to a colleague’s request for assistance with two clients who were potentially overdosing.”

At that time she was banned from working alone, was told not to work at a mobile safe consumption site and was also given coursework.