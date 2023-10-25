Record number of visitors to food banks in Canada renews calls for greater support in Manitoba

Food banks across Canada hosted a record number of clients in March, as the impact of rising costs and high inflation continue to be felt across the country.

The numbers are presented in a recent report by Food Banks Canada, published on Oct. 25, which shows that nearly 2 million Canadians accessed food banks in the month of March this year. It’s a 32-per cent increase from last year, and a 78.5-per cent increase from 2019. Out of that number, about 640,000 were children.

In Manitoba, 57,351 people visited food banks that month.

The annual report, HungerCount, includes data from over 2,000 food banks. It noted that the most common source of income for clients is provincial social assistance — something the report defines as being “below the official poverty line.” The age group with the most number of clients was from the 45- to-64-year-old demographic.

“We’re seeing unprecedented need for food banks all across the country, from coast to coast… the story is much the same. Unprecedented demand for food banks in cities and small towns all across the country,” said Vince Barletta, the president and CEO of Harvest Manitoba. “It’s a problem for all Canadians.”

According to Barletta, the biggest driver behind the rising numbers is inflation. Higher costs for things like housing, gas, and food are making it difficult for individuals and families to make ends meet, he said.

He further added that this is an issue affecting all Canadians. Getting the numbers down, he said, would require all levels of government working with community partners.

Food Banks Canada, in their report, stated that while the pandemic may be stabilizing, the country is facing an affordability crisis. Cost of food and housing, along with a lack of affordable rental properties, is adding to that crisis.

“About 50,000 people are using a food bank in a typical month here in the province of Manitoba. To put that into some perspective, that’s like filling the Winnipeg Blue Bomber football stadium and the Canada Life arena every single month, combined,” said Barletta.

With a rising demand in their services, food banks are feeling the stress. Barletta said that across Manitoba, these organizations rely on volunteers. It can be difficult on them and the food banks when there are long lines of people waiting to be served. He added that people should consider supporting their local food banks to ensure that they can distribute food across their communities.

“Do we want to live in a country and a society where people are able to meet their food needs and access food with dignity?” said Barletta. “Or (are we) going to see… once again, record number of Canadians in a place like Winnipeg lining up in the cold and snow – all winter long, to access food banks?”