Peterborough residents fall victim to fake Taylor Swift concert tickets: police

Peterborough police are warning the public about scams involving fake tickets for Taylor Swift concerts.

On Wednesday, the Peterborough Police Service said it has received four reports in recent weeks about the fraudulent sales of tickets for upcoming concerts by the pop music star, including six shows in Toronto in November 2024 — her only shows scheduled in Canada next year.

Police say victims have fallen for ticket scams on Facebook groups or Facebook Marketplace. In each case, a payment was made and then the “seller” either blocks or deletes the account leaving the buyer without the money or tickets.

Victims have lost a combined $6,000, police say.

“Sadly, we see these types of frauds increase in relation to events such as high-profile concerts that are sold out,” said Det. Const Ryan Black of the service’s fraud unit. “We ask people to be extra cautious, especially if a sale or offer seems too good to be true.”

The fraud unit advises people to be cautious about purchasing items through online means such as Facebook and Kijiji. Buyers should always try to exchange items and money in a public space and never meet anybody alone.

Police say if you are a victim of fraud, report it to 911 (if it is an emergency situation), the non-emergency line 705-876-1122, or the online reporting portal.