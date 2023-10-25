Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian, 57, found dead underneath vehicle: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 12:56 pm
RCMP Flin Flon detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Flin Flon detachment. RCMP
A 57-year-old man is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the Cranberry Portage, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers were called to Lake Trout Bay in the community, which is southeast of Flin Flon, just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was found underneath a vehicle.

Police said the driver and other occupants stayed at the scene of the incident and cooperated with officers. The man is believed to have been lying on the poorly lit road when the crash happened.

Flin Flon RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

