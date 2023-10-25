Pedestrian, 57, found dead underneath vehicle: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 57-year-old man is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the Cranberry Portage, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers were called to Lake Trout Bay in the community, which is southeast of Flin Flon, just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was found underneath a vehicle.

Police said the driver and other occupants stayed at the scene of the incident and cooperated with officers. The man is believed to have been lying on the poorly lit road when the crash happened.

Flin Flon RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.