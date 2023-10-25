Menu

Environment

Montreal to ban most natural gas heating, cooking in new buildings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2023 12:16 pm
Montreal to ban most gas-powered systems in new buildings
WATCH: The City of Montreal has taken another step to cut greenhouse gas emissions as most gas appliances will soon be banned in new buildings. Officials say the move will help the city to reach its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. Global’s Phil Carpenter reports.
Montreal will ban gas-powered systems in new construction starting next fall, with some notable exceptions.

The new regulation, adopted by the city’s executive committee this morning, will apply to new, small buildings — up to three storeys and 600 square metres in area — as of Oct. 1, 2024, and larger buildings starting six months later.

Examples of soon-to-be prohibited systems include residential gas-powered stoves, indoor gas fireplaces, hot water heaters and furnaces that emit greenhouse gases and barbecues and pool or spa heaters that draw from gas lines.

The city says exceptions include emergency generators, commercial stoves in restaurants, gas-powered barbecues with removable tanks and temporary heating devices used during construction work.

Industrial buildings are also exempt, as are combustion heaters in larger buildings that draw only from renewable sources of gas.

Montreal says the measure will help it reach its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050, noting buildings account for one fourth of greenhouse gas emissions in the city.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

