Sask. government footing bill for new zebra facility in Saskatoon

Saskatoon’s five zebras are getting a new facility as the weather gets colder that has a budget of $100,000.

The Saskatchewan government is footing the bill after confiscating the animals in July and getting the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo to care for them. The matter is being discussed at Wednesday’s city council meeting.

Seeing as the bill for the new facility is over $50,000, this is considered a capital project in Saskatoon, with some of the finer details outlined in a report to council.

The facility is intended to house the zebras this winter as it was anticipated that the animals would be housed at the zoo over that time.

At least 750 square feet of additional space will be provided by the structure and will have a four-foot cement block pony wall with a fabric topper.

These were some of the key terms in the agreement between the city and the province:

Under the agreement, the province is retaining the city to provide for the short-term care of the zebras.

The term of the agreement is from Oct. 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

The province has committed to provide the city with $100,000 for the construction of a zebra facility to serve as a suitable winter housing structure.

The province would reimburse the city based on submission of invoices and supporting documentation, both for the development of the facility and ongoing care and sustenance of the zebras.

The city can subcontract construction and project management to the Saskatoon Zoo Foundation.

In any advertising, if requested to do so, the province will receive the appropriate public recognition of the contribution.

The structure will become property of the city upon completion of construction.

City administration suggests in the report that the Saskatoon Zoo Foundation be the project manager for the new facility.

It was noted that ongoing operating costs for the zebras will also be the responsibility of the province as long as the province retains ownership of them.