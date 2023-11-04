How Alberta became a green energy leader then squandered it

A small wind turbine spins over Paul McLauchlin’s farm in Ponoka County, Alta. It’s a breezy day here, an hour south of Edmonton. The skinny pole supporting a small rotor and blades looks very different — almost quaint — compared with the towering white turbines that have come to dot the landscape in the southern part of the province. This one is homemade, constructed by McLauchlin 16 years ago, in a bid to lower his family’s power bill. When it spins, it emits a constant hum. “I can hear it making money,” he says as we walk around his small farm. “This building,” he says, pointing to his home office, “is net positive.” It’s powered by a small wind turbine and 10 solar panels atop a neighbouring shed. McLauchlin is so proud of his DIY setup that you would never guess this is the same man leading the charge against Alberta’s burgeoning renewable energy industry. That opposition prompted Alberta’s provincial government to take unprecedented action last summer when it hit the brakes on the industry in the midst of a multi-billion dollar boom. View image in full screen Paul McLaughlin’s small wind turbine helps to power his family’s home office on their farm in Ponoka County, AB. Bob Bowmen / Global News

Alberta’s Quiet Renewable Revolution Alberta has been a major energy producer since drillers first struck oil in Turner Valley more than a century ago. Advertisement But within the last decade, that black gold rush has been rivalled by a green one, as investors clamour to cash in on the province’s bright Prairie skies and Chinook winds. In southern Alberta, where gales travelling over the Rocky Mountains regularly reach 70 km/h, the changes to the landscape are impossible to miss. View image in full screen TransAlta wind turbines are shown at a wind farm near Pincher Creek, Alta. on Wednesday, March 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Driving along Highway 3, between Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, clusters of wind turbines turn gracefully through the air, a meditation against the wide open sky. Acres and acres of black rectangular panels tilt toward the sun, which will shine more than 300 days of the year. Those natural resources, combined with a unique competitive power market, have made Canada’s oil and gas province an unlikely leader in green energy. More than three-quarters of all wind and solar built in the country last year took place in Alberta. Five billion dollars of investment have been injected into the renewable energy market since 2019, and this year was poised to be an even bigger year for the industry, with an estimated $1.5 billion worth of projects in the queue. View image in full screen Alberta’s renewable energy boom happened quietly, thanks to groundwork laid decades ago. When the electricity market was deregulated in 2001, the province opened its doors to wind and solar manufacturers, developers, and operators interested in producing electricity to sell into the grid. There were a handful of early adopters — most notably in wind — but because the cost to build these facilities was still prohibitively high, it didn’t take off. “The technology has really advanced quite a bit since,” says Sara Hastings-Simon, an energy transition researcher at the University of Calgary. “So you’re able to generate power from wind more cheaply than you were back in those early days.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "So you're able to generate power from wind more cheaply than you were back in those early days." But the true catalyst for Alberta’s current renewable energy boom, she explains, can be traced back to November 2015 when a rare NDP government in the province, led by Rachel Notley, rolled out its climate plan. One of the government’s main objectives: reaching 30 per cent renewable power by 2030, replacing coal-fired electricity, Alberta’s second largest-emitting sector. “We will phase out all coal emissions by 2030 and we will encourage the generation of clean, renewable electricity in its place,” the then-premier said at the time. View image in full screen This wind farm in 40 Mile County in southeastern Alberta was developed by oil giant Suncor and then purchased by ATCO. Oil and gas companies have become major players in Alberta’s renewable energy boom. Bob Bowmen / Global News The province is now expected to reach that target as early as six years ahead of schedule. The pace of the transition surprised even the province’s most optimistic analysts. Five years ago, Alberta had almost no solar power, says Will Noel, an analyst with the Pembina Institute’s electricity team. “This summer, solar (power) was already surpassing coal for 12 to 13 hours at a time. So it’s a huge deal,” Noel says. So how did Alberta greenify its dirty grid? First, the government needed to make Alberta attractive to investors. It held a series of auctions where companies bid to create wind and solar projects and agreed to sell the energy produced at a guaranteed price. If the price for power fell below that point, the Alberta government would pay the power generator the difference, lowering risks for investors. However, if the price rose above the agreed-upon level, the province would stand to make money — and it did. Advertisement Wind contracts alone have generated $282 million for the government of Alberta, according to Blake Shaffer, an economics professor at the University of Calgary and the co-director of the Energy Modelling Hub. The program was later cancelled by the United Conservative Party government, but by then, market conditions had ripened. The cost to produce wind and solar fell and investment took off. “Alberta, all of a sudden, was on the map,” Hastings-Simon says. View image in full screen Greengate Power’s Travers Solar Project, located in Vulcan County, Alta., is Canada’s largest solar farm. It covers 3,330 acres of land and generates 465 megawatts of power which has been purchased by Amazon through a PPA. Courtesy: Greengate Power Not only can energy companies sell the power they generate into Alberta’s grid, but they can also get a guaranteed price for that power through contracts with corporations looking to lower their own carbon footprint. Power purchase agreements, or PPAs, have been a crucial backing force for the province’s renewable energy industry. Solar and wind farms are inexpensive to operate — but they’re costly to build. “[Power purchase agreements] create certainty for both sides,” Noel explains. Companies get a guaranteed price for the green electricity generated, and subsequent renewable energy certificates (RECs) they then use to offset their own emissions. In turn, energy developers — the companies building these large solar and wind farms — avoid the volatility of the market and have an easier time convincing banks to finance their projects. “As the modern mortgage made the suburbs, the PPA has made the renewables industry,” wrote journalist Andrew Blum in 2022. BluEarth Renewables, based in Calgary, built its first project under this funding model back in 2016. Electricity produced by its Bull Creek wind farm in central Alberta was purchased by a collection of rural school boards. “Buyers want renewables,” said Grant Arnold, president and chief executive of BluEarth Renewables. “They’re cheaper than any other form of new generation and the market here facilitates the transaction perfectly.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "They're cheaper than any other form of new generation and the market here facilitates the transaction perfectly." The energy company has gone on to build 330 megawatts of wind and solar projects, selling power to buyers like RBC, Shell Energy Canada, and the City of Edmonton. View image in full screen Solar panels soak up the sun at BluEarth Renewables’ Burdett solar farm in 40 Mile County, Alta. Bob Bowmen / Global News Alberta’s open market has attracted major oil and gas players too. ATCO, a company that has long been synonymous with natural gas, has invested billions to meet its goal of owning more than 1,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2030. Walking along rows of glistening panels at the company’s newest solar project in Calgary, Darcy Fedorchuk, the vice-president of North American Power and Renewables at ATCO, says the company has no plans to abandon its interests in natural gas, but rather sees renewables as a “complementary element.” “’All of the above’ is required to continue to meet the energy needs of the province,” he says. ATCO’s Deerfoot solar project and its neighbouring sister site, Barlow, are Western Canada’s largest urban solar farm. Together they will produce enough energy to power about 18,000 homes. View image in full screen ATCO’s Deerfoot and Barlow solar projects together are Western Canada’s largest urban solar facility. Bob Bowmen / Global News All of that green electricity has been sold through a PPA to Microsoft, one of the largest corporate buyers of renewable energy in 2022, behind only Amazon, Meta, and Google. Advertisement The software company has been buying up power from wind and solar projects to offset the carbon footprint of its energy-intensive data centers. Amazon, for its part, has purchased the power from Canada’s largest solar project based in Vulcan County, 120 kilometres southeast of Calgary. Once ATCO’s Deerfoot site is electrified at the end of November, it will become the latest addition to the company’s growing portfolio of renewables, which includes wind and solar assets acquired from oilsands giant Suncor earlier this year for $730 million. Both ATCO and BluEarth Renewables had plans to develop more renewable energy projects in Alberta. The latter has about 400 megawatts of new projects in the works, which would more than double the company’s renewable energy output in the province if completed. But for now, those plans are on hold.