Video link
Headline link
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Oct. 23

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 23, 2023 11:17 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Oct. 23'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Oct. 23
WATCH: Chantal Wagner has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Oct. 23.
Teens Talk YXE, Wander at Wonderhub, and Lead Conference Canada.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Oct. 23, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Teens Talk YXE raises youth mental health awareness

Teens Talk YXE was founded one year ago to increase youth mental health awareness and advocate for resources.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has now approved a new project by the organization to help youth admitted to the child psychiatric unit at the Dubé Centre.

Teens Talk YXE co-founders Pam and Taryn Hutchings explain why this initiative is important to them and how people can get involved.

Click to play video: 'Teens Talk YXE raising youth mental health awareness'
Teens Talk YXE raising youth mental health awareness

Fun and entertainment during Wander at Wonderhub

Wonderhub is about to be taken over by adults for an evening of fun and entertainment.

The children’s museum is hosting Wander at Wonderhub, its largest fundraiser of the year.

Nutrien Wonderhub CEO Leah Brodie looks at some of the activities taking place during the evening and ways individuals can get involved in the fundraising event.

Click to play video: 'Fun and entertainment during Wander at Wonderhub'
Fun and entertainment during Wander at Wonderhub

Empowering individuals at Lead Conference Canada

Lead Conference Canada is coming to Saskatoon with several special guests, including Arlene Dickinson and Jack Canfield.

The conference aims for personal growth and development while empowering individuals to rediscover themselves as motivated and inspired.

Lead Conference host Corliss Rassyle has more on the event and how it can help empower individuals on their personal journey.

Click to play video: 'Empowering individuals at Lead Conference Canada'
Empowering individuals at Lead Conference Canada

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 23

Here comes the snow — Emily-May Simmonds has your Monday, Oct. 23, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 23'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 23
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

