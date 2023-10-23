Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Oct. 23

Send this page to someone via email

Teens Talk YXE, Wander at Wonderhub, and Lead Conference Canada.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Oct. 23, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Teens Talk YXE raises youth mental health awareness

Teens Talk YXE was founded one year ago to increase youth mental health awareness and advocate for resources.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has now approved a new project by the organization to help youth admitted to the child psychiatric unit at the Dubé Centre.

Teens Talk YXE co-founders Pam and Taryn Hutchings explain why this initiative is important to them and how people can get involved.

Fun and entertainment during Wander at Wonderhub

Wonderhub is about to be taken over by adults for an evening of fun and entertainment.

The children’s museum is hosting Wander at Wonderhub, its largest fundraiser of the year.

Nutrien Wonderhub CEO Leah Brodie looks at some of the activities taking place during the evening and ways individuals can get involved in the fundraising event.

Empowering individuals at Lead Conference Canada

Lead Conference Canada is coming to Saskatoon with several special guests, including Arlene Dickinson and Jack Canfield.

The conference aims for personal growth and development while empowering individuals to rediscover themselves as motivated and inspired.

Lead Conference host Corliss Rassyle has more on the event and how it can help empower individuals on their personal journey.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Oct. 23

Here comes the snow — Emily-May Simmonds has your Monday, Oct. 23, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

