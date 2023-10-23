Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Driver crashes through multiple Tottenham, Ont. backyards in early morning collision, police say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 23, 2023 11:17 am
On Sunday emergency crews, including OPP, responded to a single-motor vehicle collision on Mill Street East in Tottenham. View image in full screen
On Sunday emergency crews, including OPP, responded to a single-motor vehicle collision on Mill Street East in Tottenham. Via X @OPP_CR
Emergency crews had an early morning Sunday after receiving a call just after midnight that a car had crashed into several Tottenham backyards.

Emergency crews, including Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police, responded to a single-motor vehicle collision on Mill Street East around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Tottenham.

Nottawaaga OPP say the vehicle went through a fence into two backyards and came to rest on a third person’s property.

The estimated cost of the damage is still unknown.

Police say the driver and lone occupant was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The road was closed for an extended period Sunday while police investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

https://twitter.com/OPP_CR/status/1716056771083583830/photo/1

