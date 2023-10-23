Driver crashes through multiple Tottenham, Ont. backyards in early morning collision, police say

See more sharing options

Emergency crews had an early morning Sunday after receiving a call just after midnight that a car had crashed into several Tottenham backyards.

Emergency crews, including Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police, responded to a single-motor vehicle collision on Mill Street East around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Tottenham.

Nottawaaga OPP say the vehicle went through a fence into two backyards and came to rest on a third person’s property.

The estimated cost of the damage is still unknown.

Police say the driver and lone occupant was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The road was closed for an extended period Sunday while police investigated.

https://twitter.com/OPP_CR/status/1716056771083583830/photo/1