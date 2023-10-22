Traci Genereaux’s family still searching for answers, 6 years after her body found

Send this page to someone via email

On October 21, 2017, the body of Traci Genereaux was found on the property of a north Okanagan man with a violent history. However, to this day, the victim’s family is still waiting for answers.

“She doesn’t have a life anymore, it’s gone. It was taken away from her at way too young an age,” said Genereaux’s grandmother, Darcy Martin.

In May 2017, at just 18 years old, Traci Genereaux was reported missing. Her remains were found on Curtis Sagmoen’s family farm on Salmon River Road near Salmon Arm five months after her disappearance.

“The last time she was seen was getting into a van of some sort, which we have no information on that van,” said Martin.

“That was the last she was seen, on May 29 I believe, and by October 21 her body, buried on the Sagmoen farm in various different places.”

Police spent days scouring the farm for more evidence, but Sagmoen, who had already been convicted of assault and using a firearm, was never charged in connection with her death. No one has been. Police, however, did confirm it was suspicious.

“Why is this investigation taking so long to hold somebody accountable,” asked Martin. “If I was living in a property all by myself and a body was found on my property, I’m pretty sure I’d be sitting in jail.”

As Martin deals with the immense heartache of losing her granddaughter, tragedy struck her family again. Her daughter, Traci’s aunt, passed away in 2022, and this year Martin’s son, Traci’s father, also died.

“He will never get the outcome of what has happened with his daughter, so that’s very sad,” said Martin. “The world was not very kind to me last year, so I try my best to keep my head up.”

Martin continues to keep her granddaughter’s legacy alive. She hopes one day justice will be served for the young woman that was taken far too early.

“She was spunky, lively — she just loved to explore,” said Martin. “There was nothing that she was afraid of, she was comical and funny.”

Martin is asking anyone who may know something about Genereaux’s disappearance, to contact police.