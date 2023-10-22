B.C. mom overcomes addiction to reunite her family

Send this page to someone via email

A young B.C. mother has been fighting for months to get her family back together.

Joanne Munroe first spoke with Global News back in May, when she was overcoming addiction and giving birth to her third child.

Since then, the Vancouver mom has taken big steps forward in her recovery.

“(Saturday) feels very good. It is a big day. It has been almost 18 months since the day since (my kids) went into care,” she told Global News.

Munroe said her two boys were taken away when she was suffering from post-partum depression. After that, her life spiraled.

“I really went quite deep into addiction after that and was on the street my entire pregnancy with Alvin,” she said.

Baby Alvin was born at St. Paul’s Hospital in the spring when Munroe was suffering from an addiction to meth and cocaine. Three months later, after care from a team of medical specialists, she got a chance at a fresh start.

“It’s been a really positive story for us. I hope we can encourage other people to come here,” Munroe said.

Munroe has been doing so well that on Saturday she was finally reunited with her sons — four-year-old Sam and two-year-old Alex, to live together with her eight-month-old.

“They are very, very happy,” she said.

She credits the Union Gospel Mission for helping her support her family.

“They’ve played a huge part in (our lives, with) the mums and babies stabilization and aftercare program first, and now we are in their second stage housing program,” Munroe said.

A Union Gospel Mission spokesperson said Munroe’s situation is not uncommon.

“We do see women in recovery often lose custody of their children because of addition being at the forefront of their life and that can be devastating for someone already struggling,” Rachel Perez said.

Now, Munroe is looking toward her family’s future with hope and excitement.

“We’re going to have the best Christmas ever. We’re together, so it will be great,” she said.