Justserve volunteer fair brings together various communities in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Several community groups and charity organizations gathered at a local church for the first JustServe volunteer fair on Saturday.

According to organizers, the event’s goal was to bring in more volunteers for local organizations.

Regina mayor Sanda Masters was in attendance at the fair.

“The ability for multi faiths to come together, folks who were born in different places, different age groups, different ability levels. It is a unifier in a way that many other things just simply can’t be,” said Masters.

While it brought together many people from different backgrounds, young people made up a large part of the event.

Liu Lafontaine with Justserve said presenting volunteering opportunities is incredibly beneficial to kids’ mental health and helps set them on the right path.

Story continues below advertisement

“If they get out and serve and assist others, I know that that can help them to overcome some of their trials and their challenges that they’re facing,” she said.

“It takes your mind off of the trouble that’s going on in the world and your own troubles and it brings light not only to others that you’re serving but to yourself,” she added.

“It’s more important than ever to come back out into community to gain those connections. we do need all hands on deck in some respects,” said Masters.