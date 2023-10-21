Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba watchdog investigates after wanted man jumps out of window during arrest

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted October 21, 2023 5:03 pm
The IIU is investigating an injury in Winnipeg on Oct. 21.
The IIU is investigating an injury in Winnipeg on Oct. 21. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is recovering after allegedly jumping from a second-storey window during his arrest.

Winnipeg police say around 8 a.m. Saturday morning they went to the 1000 block of Main Street to apprehend a 38-year-old man.

After cooperating with police and making a phone call to a family member, police say the man jumped from his room’s second-floor window. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has assumed investigation of the incident.

Click to play video: 'Off-duty RCMP officer accused of uttering threats, racial comments at Winnipeg family: IIU'
Off-duty RCMP officer accused of uttering threats, racial comments at Winnipeg family: IIU
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices