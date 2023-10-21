Manitoba watchdog investigates after wanted man jumps out of window during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is recovering after allegedly jumping from a second-storey window during his arrest.

Winnipeg police say around 8 a.m. Saturday morning they went to the 1000 block of Main Street to apprehend a 38-year-old man.

After cooperating with police and making a phone call to a family member, police say the man jumped from his room’s second-floor window. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has assumed investigation of the incident.