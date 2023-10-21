American fugitive arrested in B.C.’s Interior

Send this page to someone via email

An American fugitive was arrested this week in B.C.’s Interior Region, say RCMP.

According to police, Cole Levine, who is wanted on U.S. allegations of sexual assault, attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault, was arrested on Friday in the Creston Valley.

Creston Valley police say they were alerted that Levine was in the area and that officers rushed to the 1600 block of Northwest Boulevard.

“Officers located Levine immediately, advising him he was under arrest,” said Creston RCMP, adding that he surrendered without incident.

Several media reports from Montana list a Cole L. Levine as having been charged with attempted kidnapping, attempted sexual intercourse without consent and aggravated assault in August 2022 in Missoula.

“This was another outstanding response and performance by Creston detachment’s front-line team,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk.

“I am proud of my officers for their excellent work on this file and arresting such a dangerous individual.”

Police say they are liaising with Canada Border Services and American officials to return Cole Levine to the U.S.