Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

American fugitive arrested in B.C.’s Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 21, 2023 2:39 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle in Creston, B.C.
File photo of an RCMP vehicle in Creston, B.C. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An American fugitive was arrested this week in B.C.’s Interior Region, say RCMP.

According to police, Cole Levine, who is wanted on U.S. allegations of sexual assault, attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault, was arrested on Friday in the Creston Valley.

Creston Valley police say they were alerted that Levine was in the area and that officers rushed to the 1600 block of Northwest Boulevard.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police offer $100K award for B.C. fugitive'
Vancouver police offer $100K award for B.C. fugitive

“Officers located Levine immediately, advising him he was under arrest,” said Creston RCMP, adding that he surrendered without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Several media reports from Montana list a Cole L. Levine as having been charged with attempted kidnapping, attempted sexual intercourse without consent and aggravated assault in August 2022 in Missoula.

“This was another outstanding response and performance by Creston detachment’s front-line team,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk.

Trending Now

“I am proud of my officers for their excellent work on this file and arresting such a dangerous individual.”

Police say they are liaising with Canada Border Services and American officials to return Cole Levine to the U.S.

Click to play video: 'Crime Beat Most Wanted: Family appeals for info in search for Canada’s top fugitive'
Crime Beat Most Wanted: Family appeals for info in search for Canada’s top fugitive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices