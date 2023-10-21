Nova Scotia ATV driver killed in highway collision with vehicle near Simms Settlement

Send this page to someone via email

A collision on a highway between a vehicle and an ATV has claimed the life of a Nova Scotia man.

The RCMP in Lunenburg say a vehicle was travelling west on Highway 3 near Simms Settlement on Friday night when it collided with an all-terrain vehicle that was crossing the road.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m.

The Mounties say the ATV was found in the ditch, where a 44-year-old man from Bangs Falls was pronounced dead.

Police say a passenger on the ATV, a 54-year-old woman from Greenfield, N.S., was taken to hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old man from Sherwood, N.S., was not injured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 21, 2023.