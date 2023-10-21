Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia ATV driver killed in highway collision with vehicle near Simms Settlement

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2023 12:49 pm
The Mounties say the ATV was found in the ditch, where a 44-year-old man from Bangs Falls was pronounced dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The Mounties say the ATV was found in the ditch, where a 44-year-old man from Bangs Falls was pronounced dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A collision on a highway between a vehicle and an ATV has claimed the life of a Nova Scotia man.

The RCMP in Lunenburg say a vehicle was travelling west on Highway 3 near Simms Settlement on Friday night when it collided with an all-terrain vehicle that was crossing the road.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m.

The Mounties say the ATV was found in the ditch, where a 44-year-old man from Bangs Falls was pronounced dead.

Police say a passenger on the ATV, a 54-year-old woman from Greenfield, N.S., was taken to hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries.

Trending Now

The driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old man from Sherwood, N.S., was not injured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 21, 2023.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices