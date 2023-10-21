Menu

Crime

Three-hour standoff with barricaded man ends in arrest: Winnipeg police

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted October 21, 2023 2:13 pm
A man was arrested in Winnipeg Friday night after a three-hour standoff.
A man was arrested in Winnipeg Friday night after a three-hour standoff. File photo - A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
A man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a Valley Gardens home with a knife Friday night.

Winnipeg police say they went to the residence just before 8:30 p.m. following reports of a domestic dispute. Three people got out of the home safely but a 36-year-old man with a knife retreated inside and refused to leave.

After three hours of negotiations involving officers, the negotiation unit, Air1 and the tactical support team, police took the man into custody. He was taken to hospital where he was assessed and cleared.

No one was hurt.

The suspect has been charged with four counts of disobeying court orders, assault and uttering threats.

Pilot program helping Winnipeggers in crisis may go permanent
