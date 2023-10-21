Three-hour standoff with barricaded man ends in arrest: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a Valley Gardens home with a knife Friday night.

Winnipeg police say they went to the residence just before 8:30 p.m. following reports of a domestic dispute. Three people got out of the home safely but a 36-year-old man with a knife retreated inside and refused to leave.

After three hours of negotiations involving officers, the negotiation unit, Air1 and the tactical support team, police took the man into custody. He was taken to hospital where he was assessed and cleared.

No one was hurt.

The suspect has been charged with four counts of disobeying court orders, assault and uttering threats.