Canada

A new season starts this weekend for the Regina Symphony Orchestra

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 6:58 pm
The Regina Symphony Orchestra kicks off a new season with a classic series where music director says guests can expect to hear a little bit of new and old music.
The Regina Symphony Orchestra kicks off a new season with a classic series where music director says guests can expect to hear a little bit of new and old music. File / Global News
The Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) will kick off a new season this weekend at the Conexus Arts Centre with music that is a little bit of old and a little bit of new.

The program will start with a piece by composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor followed by a set of songs composed by Ian Cussens, which will be sung by mezzo-soprano Marion Newman.

But the big piece on the program is Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony, which the RSO music director said is one of the great barnburners for orchestra.

“It’s really a fantastic piece, very exciting, and I think people are going to love it,” Gordon Gerrard said.

The RSO classic series is expected to give guests a great experience of music and to display the pride of orchestra in the community.

“(This is) a chance for people to get to know their orchestra … and all of those players are people who live in town, people who also teach music,” Gerrard said. “Some of them are your neighbours. So, it’s really a chance for people to get to know the orchestra and to see what magic they can create.”

Tickets for Oct. 21 can be purchased online at the RSO website.

 

 

