Achiuwa, Poeltl and Porter active for Raptors

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will have their full complement when they host the Washington Wizards in a pre-season game tonight.

Centre Jakob Poeltl as well as forwards Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr. were all available to play for Toronto.

Poeltl was returning from an undisclosed illness that sidelined him all week.

Achiuwa missed all three of the Raptors’ pre-season games with a strained groin.

Porter could play in his first NBA game in nearly a year after he had surgery on his left foot to repair a dislocated toe.

Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic says he plans to ease Porter into playing time given his extended time away from the game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.