SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Achiuwa, Poeltl and Porter active for Raptors

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2023 6:15 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will have their full complement when they host the Washington Wizards in a pre-season game tonight.

Centre Jakob Poeltl as well as forwards Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr. were all available to play for Toronto.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Sneak peek at Scotiabank Arena’s $350M reno project'
Sneak peek at Scotiabank Arena’s $350M reno project

Poeltl was returning from an undisclosed illness that sidelined him all week.

Story continues below advertisement

Achiuwa missed all three of the Raptors’ pre-season games with a strained groin.

Porter could play in his first NBA game in nearly a year after he had surgery on his left foot to repair a dislocated toe.

Trending Now

Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic says he plans to ease Porter into playing time given his extended time away from the game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices