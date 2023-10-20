Menu

Environment

B.C., Washington finalize cross-border flood-risk agreement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2023 5:38 pm
B.C. flooding anniversary: Abbotsford mayor on long term repairs and economic impact
New Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens looks back on the 2021 floods and the work that has gone since to prevent something similar from ever happening again – Nov 14, 2022
The British Columbia government says it has finalized an agreement with Washington state and several First Nations to work together on flood-risk mitigation and salmon habitat restoration for the Nooksak and Sumas watersheds on the Canada-U. S. border.

The province says the Transboundary Flood Initiative involves cross-border collaboration to reduce the risks of flooding after the atmospheric river event in 2021 devastated B.C.’s Fraser Valley and other parts of southern B.C.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says flooding issues on the two watersheds are not new, but the disaster two years ago showed the need to tackle “catastrophic flooding events” as they intensify due to climate change.

Washington State flood mitigation plans cause concern in B.C.
Parties to the initiative include the City of Abbotsford and Whatcom County in Washington state, and the Sumas, Matsqui and leg’a:mel First Nations, the Nooksack Indian Tribe and the Lummi Nation.

Premier David Eby says flooding in 2021 showed that cross-border collaboration and sharing expertise is needed to avert similar disasters in the future.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee says the flooding was devastating on both sides of the border and showed the need to better plan for such events that are “fuelled by climate change.”

© 2023 The Canadian Press

