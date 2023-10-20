New Brunswick premier blames federal Liberals for affordability crisis

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says federal policy is to blame for the cost of living crisis and any provincial measures to address the situation would only be “Band-Aids” on a much bigger problem.

He told reporters Friday that people who are finding it hard to pay for gas, food or heating should question the federal Liberal government, and by extension provincial Liberal Opposition Leader Susan Holt.

He accused Holt of having a “tax more and spend more” philosophy.

“I put them both in the same camp. They’re both in the very same camp,” he said of Holt and the federal Liberals. “They’re one and the same.”

Holt questioned whether the premier understands the difference between federal and provincial parties.

“It’s a classic political tactic to try to lump federal and provincial parties together. I don’t know if he wants me to compare him to Pierre Poilievre,” she said, referring to the federal Conservative leader.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s really, really frustrating to see him act helpless like there’s nothing he could do to help New Brunswickers today with the power that he has. And yet he chooses to just blame Ottawa and act like it’s someone else’s fault.”

She said some of the immediate steps that can be taken to ease the burden for people include property tax reforms and a revision of income cutoffs for the expanded food and fuel benefit and home heat pump programs.

Green Leader David Coon said other measures that Higgs could take to help people with inflation are putting in a rent cap and increasing the minimum wage.

Affordability and the cost of living crisis have come into focus following Tuesday’s throne speech that Opposition parties said lacked details on measures to help people with inflation.

Higgs, who has been threatening to take the province to the polls before the fixed date in October 2024, indicated on Thursday that he would introduce affordability measures as part of his election platform. “There is an element of that. We will need it in a platform,” he said.

On Friday, the premier acknowledged the window for a snap election is closing as winter approaches. But he wouldn’t dismiss the possibility of an early election.

He said he was trying to “find a path to work together” with members of his Progressive Conservative party who broke ranks over his decision to change the gender and sexual orientation policy in schools. The main thrust of the changes was that students under 16 who are exploring their gender identity must now have parental consent before teachers can use their preferred first names or pronouns at school.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, Higgs said, only one of the dissidents, Daniel Allain, has agreed to a meeting.

“I am disappointed … I’ve only had one take me up on that. I’m very disappointed. I can’t continue to have stability in government with five people who just don’t want to participate. That is a big issue,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.