Canada

Help sought in finding 45 signs removed from Central Okanagan park

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 4:04 pm
One of the kiosks in Jack Seaton Park in Lake Country that had its signage and maps removed. View image in full screen
One of the kiosks in Jack Seaton Park in Lake Country that had its signage and maps removed. District of Lake Country
Nearly four dozen signs at a park in the Okanagan are missing, and local officials hope the public can lend a helping hand in getting them returned.

The District of Lake Country says maps and wayfinding signs from information kiosks at Jack Seaton Park were removed, along with trail-marking posts throughout the park.

“Members of Walk Around Lake Country (WALC) were upset to note that 45 signs have gone missing,” said the district, adding that the signs were part of a larger wayfinding project spearheaded by the group.

“WALC, working with the District, purchases and places wayfinding signs on Lake Country trails to encourage residents and visitors to walk and hike because good signage helps hikers feel comfortable and stay safe,” said group chairperson Dev Fraser.

“The loss of these signs is a big setback to WALC volunteers as they represent a significant amount of funds and effort. We’d really like to get them back and reinstall them.”

A group called Lake Country Riders says it’s been working with the district’s parks teams for the past three years to develop and build mountain bike trails at the park.

“The signs are important to make sure anyone new to the area and sport knows where the trails are that relate to their ability,” said Lake Country Riders president Rich Deans. “Safety is a high priority when it comes to using the trails.”

If you have any information regarding the missing signs, you’re asked to either call the District of Lake Country at 250-766-5650 or the RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-766-2288 they can quote file 2023-61941.

