Crime

Point Douglas drug trafficking probe leads to weapons, meth charges: Winnipeg cops

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 1:29 pm
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Drew Stremick / Global News
Three people were arrested Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in Winnipeg’s Point Douglas neighbourhood, police say. The probe, which began in August, was sparked by concerns from local residents.

Officers with the city’s drug enforcement unit spotted a suspect in the case riding in a taxi Thursday and arrested him after pulling the cab over. Police said they seized 155 grams of meth — with an estimated street value of $7,750 — from the man, as well as a sawed-off .22-calibre rifle and ammunition, $545 in cash, a cellphone and packaging materials.

The arrest led to a search of the suspect’s home, where a second man and a woman were also arrested. The raid turned up a second sawed-off rifle, a large quantity of ammunition, body armour and $505 in cash, plus an additional 43 grams of meth.

The first suspect, 38, is facing 10 charges, including possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime and a raft of weapons offences.

Police said the second man was released without charges, but the woman, 33, faces weapons possession charges as well as possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking and of proceeds of property obtained by crime offences.

Both remain in custody.

Winnipeg police say rise in reported assaults downtown linked to meth use: ‘It’s a scourge’
