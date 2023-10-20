Medavie Health Services West acquires 3 Sask. ambulance companies to grow services

Send this page to someone via email

Crestvue Ambulance Service Ltd., Midway Ambulance Care Ltd. and Shamrock Ambulance Care Inc. are joining with Medavie Health Services West as the organization expands its reach.

The EMS companies will continue to work in the Yorkton, Wynyard, Wadena, Foam Lake and Rose Valley communities.

“Our teams pride themselves on delivering a high standard of quality care and best serving the needs of the people in our communities,” says Kelly Prime, general manager of the paramedic services.

“With a mission to improve the wellbeing of Canadians, Medavie Health Services (MHS) West shares in our commitments and provides us with an important opportunity to build on our well-established programs and services, while looking at new ways to bring care to people in their homes.”

MHS West said those EMS services respond to about 6,700 calls annually.

Story continues below advertisement

“At MHS West, we are committed to providing innovative health solutions that serve to meet the needs of our patients and communities,” says Gerald Schriemer, chief operating officer, MHS West and regional director, western operations.

“We look forward to welcoming the teams from Crestvue, Midway and Shamrock to our family of companies. As well, working collaboratively with everyone on the ground to build on the many successes achieved to date, while evolving and enhancing service deliveries into the future.”