Multiple rallies planned in downtown Guelph on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple rallies will be held in downtown Guelph this weekend.

The groups #1MillionMarch4Children and No Hate Guelph are holding opposing rallies in Royal City Park on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In a post on Facebook, the 1 Million March said it’ll be protesting sexualization of children in the public school system, similar to what occurred in rallies last month in the Royal City.

No Hate Guelph said it aims to counter protest.

Also, Show Up Guelph will be holding a pro-Palestine rally in front of city hall.