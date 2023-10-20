Menu

Canada

Multiple rallies planned in downtown Guelph on Saturday

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 20, 2023 11:17 am
People gathered outside of Guelph City Hall on Sept. 20. Other rallies are planned for Guelph on Saturday. View image in full screen
People gathered outside of Guelph City Hall on Sept. 20. Other rallies are planned for Guelph on Saturday. Ken Hashizume/Global News
Multiple rallies will be held in downtown Guelph this weekend.

The groups #1MillionMarch4Children and No Hate Guelph are holding opposing rallies in Royal City Park on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In a post on Facebook, the 1 Million March said it’ll be protesting sexualization of children in the public school system, similar to what occurred in rallies last month in the Royal City.

No Hate Guelph said it aims to counter protest.

Also, Show Up Guelph will be holding a pro-Palestine rally in front of city hall.

