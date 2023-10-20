Menu

Traffic

6 residents displaced, building might collapse after truck crash in east London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 9:24 am
A vehicle that crashed into a building at the corner of Dundas and Hale streets Thursday afternoon has been removed. View image in full screen
A vehicle that crashed into a building at the corner of Dundas and Hale streets Thursday afternoon has been removed. London Fire Department
Six residents have been temporarily displaced from their home after a vehicle collided with a building in east London, Ont., on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dundas Street and Hale Street on Thursday at 5 p.m., after a pick-up truck collided with a building in the area.

No serious injuries were reported, but the London Fire Department wrote in an update to X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Canadian Red Cross had organized shelter for the displaced residents.

The collision resulted in a series of closures and the investigation is ongoing.

A city engineer was contacted to determine if the structure was safe.

In an update Friday morning, fire crews said the vehicle was removed overnight, “however there is danger of a collapse.”

London police have issued a full closure at Dundas Street, between First and Florence streets, and Hale Street, between Dundas and Burslem streets. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

“We will work diligently to open Dundas and Hale [streets] as quickly and safely as possible,” London fire said.
