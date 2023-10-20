6 residents displaced, building might collapse after truck crash in east London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Six residents have been temporarily displaced from their home after a vehicle collided with a building in east London, Ont., on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dundas Street and Hale Street on Thursday at 5 p.m., after a pick-up truck collided with a building in the area.

Fire crews responded to a vehicle into a building earlier this afternoon. No injuries and a ⁦@CityofLdnOnt⁩ Engineer has been contacted and will be on scene by 6pm. ⁦@lpsmediaoffice⁩ remains on scene, lane closures in Dundas & Hale Area. Avoid area ^cs #ldnont pic.twitter.com/9ML83VeTfT — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) October 19, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

No serious injuries were reported, but the London Fire Department wrote in an update to X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Canadian Red Cross had organized shelter for the displaced residents.

The collision resulted in a series of closures and the investigation is ongoing.

A city engineer was contacted to determine if the structure was safe.

In an update Friday morning, fire crews said the vehicle was removed overnight, “however there is danger of a collapse.”

London police have issued a full closure at Dundas Street, between First and Florence streets, and Hale Street, between Dundas and Burslem streets. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

“We will work diligently to open Dundas and Hale [streets] as quickly and safely as possible,” London fire said.